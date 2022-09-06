Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk romped to a memorable 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday.

Shakhtar, who have not played in their home town since 2014, did not have any competitive matches this year until August 23 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They have lost multiple key players since as FIFA allowed foreign players and coaches to suspend their contracts and leave the club.

Shakhtar hold their home league games in capital Kyiv and will play their Champions League home matches in the Polish capital of Warsaw, because of a UEFA ban on playing in the war-torn nation.

