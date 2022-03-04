Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will miss West Ham’s Premier League game at Liverpool on Saturday, the London club have announced.

The forward was given time off last week following Russia’s invasion of his homeland and Hammers manager David Moyes, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, said he was not ready to return at Anfield.

“He has been training but he won’t travel to Liverpool with us,” Moyes said.

