A six-year-old girl from Ukraine who arrived in Malta on Thursday afternoon has already started her cancer treatment here, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said on Friday morning.

The child is being cared for at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, in line with the country’s humanitarian effort to help victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fearne was speaking at the launch of a new health community centre in Tarxien.

The young girl is the first patient to arrive in Malta from Ukraine to undergo cancer treatment. Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced her arrival on Monday.

"The young girl arrived from Kyiv yesterday and she is the first patient from Ukraine to continue their cancer treatment here, after unfortunately being unable to do so in her own country," Fearne said.

"This morning she was already at the Oncology Hospital to continue her treatment."

Malta is one of several countries in Europe who are taking on the care of cancer patients fleeing Ukraine. Last week Abela said Malta had taken in 26 Ukrainians who would stay in the country for the foreseeable future.

Malta has committed to delivering aid, including medical and protective equipment, as well as COVID test kits and vaccines to the country. Some €1.4 million in medicines was sent over to Ukraine on Saturday morning.