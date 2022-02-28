Ukrainian nationals and supporters returned to the Tritons Square outside Valletta on Monday, calling for an end to Russia's invasion of their homecountry.

Waving the blue and yellow flags of Ukraine, they urged for peace as hostilities entered the fifth day.

RELATED STORIES Police filmed tearing down anti-war symbols outside Russia's Kappara embassy

Watch: Bombs interrupt interview with Maltese man trapped in Ukraine

On Monday Russia reeled from sanctions while Vladimir Putin called the western community "an empire of lies".

He went on to ban residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of the sanctions.

Protestors in Malta have joined the international community in denouncing the invasion, with demonstrators showing up outside of the Russian embassy in Kappara and the Tritons Square throughout the past week.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli