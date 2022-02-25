Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, the only two Ukrainian players in the NBA, released a statement Thursday condemning the Russian invasion of their homeland.

Sacramento Kings center Len and Toronto Raptors wing Mykhailiuk called for unity among the Ukrainian people and prayed for friends, family and others in the country.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine,” the two said in their statement posted on their social media accounts.

