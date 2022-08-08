A group of Ukrainian orphans is on an educational and cultural visit to Gozo. They are being hosted by the Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco.

As part of the programme, Fr Charles Cini, SDB, organised a cultural tour to Gozo where the group visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, Dwejra, the Citadel, Don Bosco Oratory and Marsalforn.

The youths, who fled their country in March due to the war, are being looked after by the Salesians in Slovakia. While in Malta, they are also learning the English language.

The visit was made possible through the initiative of the World Confederation of Past Pupils of Don Bosco and the Slovakia and Malta organisations.

Confederation president Bryan Magro said: “We are offering these children a good experience and helping them to relieve some of the pain and trauma because of the war.”