Ukraine under-21 international Andrii Kravchuk will train with Premier League champions Manchester City after travelling to Britain as a refugee.

Kravchuk terminated his contract with Russian side Torpedo Moscow and fled to Manchester following Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

City have received permission from the Home Office and football authorities for Kravchuk to work with their under-23s squad for the remainder of the season.

FIFA have allowed foreign players in Russia and Ukraine to temporarily suspend their contracts to move elsewhere.

However, the Premier League has not allowed any such players to be registered for first-team action until the end of the season.

