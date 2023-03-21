The Football Association has invited more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees and their host families to attend England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

The propositions have been made to people involved in the British government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which launched last year in response to Russia’s invasion of the country.

There are around 117,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK, many of them housed with people who volunteered to open up their homes to those fleeing the conflict.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt