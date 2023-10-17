Ukraine said Tuesday it had hit airfields in the Russian-occupied south and east of the country during the night, claiming the "successful operation" had destroyed several helicopters.

Kyiv, which launched its counteroffensive against Russian forces this summer, has claimed to have carried out operations in occupied territory several times.

In a mission dubbed "Operation Dragonfly", Kyiv's special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Lugansk.

Berdyansk fell to Russian forces early in their invasion last year. Lugansk has mostly been controlled by pro-Russia forces since 2014.

It said the mission was "successful".

Kyiv claimed to have destroyed nine helicopters, an air defence launcher, an ammunition warehouse and said it had damaged runways.

It also claimed Russian forces had suffered losses in the operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv's "assault operations" had achieved results.

"I am grateful to those who are effectively destroying the occupiers' logistics bases on our land," he said in a statement.

He also thanked "every warrior" for defending key frontline areas in the east and south of the country.

Kyiv has for months asked the West to supply it with long-range weapons for its counter-offensive against Russian forces, which has been slower than expected.