Ukraine’s former Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder Sergey Bubka called on the sports world to help provide essential goods for Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion.

The 58-year-old – who was crowned world outdoor champion on six successive occasions and broke the world record 35 times – had said on Friday Ukraine would win the war.

Bubka said he was going to use all his international connections to “defend his country” and he backed up his words through an open letter.

“Please, allow me to turn to you at this difficult times of the war in my country,” he wrote.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta