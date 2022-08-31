Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path towards Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation.

Gorbachev, last leader of the USSR, triggered the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991, which led to the formation of 15 new independent countries including Ukraine.

But it is no accident that the Ukrainian government is still mute, a day after the death of the USSR's gravedigger, whose mother and wife were of Ukrainian origin.

Ukrainians walking through the streets of Kyiv on Wednesday did not mince their words about the leader of the "occupying" and "imperialist" Soviet power.

"I'm very happy he died. The more enemies and their supporters die, the happier I'll be," says 32-year-old Oleksandr Stepanov.

Katerina Boyuk, a 17-year-old student, is convinced that Gorbachev "did not really care" about Ukraine and that the country's independence has "nothing to do" with him.

"He was just the ruler of the USSR, and he couldn't manage to keep his throne," she says.

"I think he's as much of an aggressor as the current Kremlin leaders," says Vytalya Formantchuk, 43, adding that Gorbachev "put a lot of effort into destroying Ukrainians, their culture, and their language."

Darya, 21, went as far as saying the Chernobyl explosion, the worst nuclear catastrophe in history, "is his fault."

'Russian imperialism'

The visible hostility of Ukrainians towards Gorbachev also stems from his silence regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gorbachev, mostly popular in the West, never publicly commented on what has turned out to be the worst conflict in Europe since World War II.

Only one member of his close circle, Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov, said last July that Gorbachev was "disappointed, of course."

Even worse, Gorbachev said he "approved" Moscow's annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014.

He argued that "the people" had spoken in the referendum on the unification of the peninsula to Russia, widely regarded as a sham.

Kyiv never forgave him for that.

Gorbachev is perceived in Ukraine "with a lot of scepticism -- we do not share the enthusiasm we've been seeing in obituaries all around the world," confirms Volodymyr Yermolenko, philosopher and editor-in-chief of the ukraineworld.com website.

"His destiny is the same destiny as many Russian reformers who want reforms, but only up to a certain point: when people start questioning Russian imperialism and decolonisation," he says.

'Half Ukrainian'

Gorbachev was Soviet leader in 1986, when Chernobyl's number four nuclear reactor exploded, causing the world's worst nuclear accident which spread radioactive contamination across Europe.

Moscow first tried to downplay the extent of the disaster, which delayed evacuation of locals.

Gorbachev is widely blamed for this, and for the decision to maintain the May 1 parade in Kyiv just five days later.

Thousands of people, including many children, had marched through the city holding flowers and singing songs, blissfully unaware of the radioactive cloud surrounding them.

Gorbachev "was an ordinary Russian imperialist. He simply did everything he could to save the USSR and restore the Russian Empire, which is now waging war against us," popular blogger and activist Yuri Kasyanov posted to Facebook.

Disliked by Russians, rejected by Ukrainians, Gorbachev still regularly talked about his Ukrainian roots.

"I am, after all, half Ukrainian. My mother was Ukrainian and my wife Raisa was too. I spoke my very first words in Ukrainian, and the first songs I heard were Ukrainian," he said in a 2015 interview with German news magazine Der Spiegel.