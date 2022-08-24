Members of the Ukrainian community in Malta gathered in Floriana to mark their national independence day and protest against Russia's invasion of their country

They came together in a show of defiance against Russia, in solidarity with those fighting at home and to thank Malta for its humanitarian support exactly six months after the war.

More than 1,000 people have travelled to Malta from Ukraine since the start of the war. As of May, more than 490 people were granted temporary protection status.

Many wore the Ukrainian flag, others wore more traditional Ukrainian clothing to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. Photo: Andrey Zmievskiy

A huge blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was unfurled at Valletta's Triton square on Tuesday evening, the eve of the 31st anniversary of the independence of Ukraine.

A large group was seen outside the capital city, as young, old, men and women showcased Ukrainian cultural heritage and honoured the memory of the heroes who defended the country's independence.

People of all ages met for a peaceful gathering to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day. Photo: Andrey Zmievskiy

People were seen wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, while others wore traditional clothing. While many carried a small Ukrainian flag, the community gathered and held a large flag together at the entrance of Triton Fountain square.

People were also seen carrying placards calling for peace in their country, and others read "Thank you Malta".

A young child with a poster thanking Malta for its hospitality. Photo: Andrey Zmievskiy

In a news statement the Ukrainian community explained how every year, at the end of summer, Ukrainians would celebrate Flag Day and Independence Day, both public holidays that commemorate the restoration of the independent state of Ukraine.

People in Ukraine are commemorating their country’s Independence Day as continuous explosions rang out in several cities.

"Today, Independence Day is a symbol of courage for every Ukrainian. Despite the daily bombings and killings, torture and aggression from Russia, we remain confident in our victory," the statement read.

"We will become even stronger, we will not yield, because freedom is the highest value for Ukrainians, and willpower is foremost to our identity."

Young and old, a large group of Ukrainians met in Floriana yesterday. Photo: Andrey Zmievskiy