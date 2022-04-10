Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Sunday the Ukrainian people are the victims of “stupid decisions” by those hungry for power.

In a spirited Palm Sunday homily, the head of the church in Malta called on believers to join him in prayer for those suffering as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week in the lead up to Easter.

Scicluna said that during the Holy Week, “we cannot forget our Ukrainian brothers and sisters” who he said are going through a calvary of their own.

“We remember the victims of these stupid, strange and cruel decisions by those who are meant to lead,” Scicluna said.

Ukraine is pushing the West to increase its arms supplies with heavier weaponry including air defence systems, artillery, armoured vehicles and jets, as Moscow refocuses its offensive on the east of the country.

The civilian death count has been rising for weeks as hundreds of thousands continue to flood into neighbouring countries.

“We pray with all our might for the Lord, with the strength of his love and in the name of his great passion, to care for us and the entire world,” Scicluna concluded.