Beatlemania is expected to give the islands a break from politics as The Bootleg Beatles have confirmed two concerts in Malta. The band, considered to be the best Beatles tribute band in the world, will hold two concerts at the Hilton in two weeks’ time, on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12.

Established in March 1980, the Bootleg Beatles registered over 4,500 performances all over the world including a US tour to commemorate The Beatles original US tour. They have shared stages with global stars such as Oasis, Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart, David Bowie, The Corrs, and Iggy Pop among others.

Mind Boggling Accuracy - The Mail on Sunday

In 2002 The Bootleg Beatles played at Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace and in 2010 the band headlined the Acoustic Stage at world-famous Glastonbury Festival, drawing the largest recorded crowds for five years. The band is also continuously featured in different international TV and Radio programmes, such as the BBC Television and Radio.

The band also performed Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall and the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Various music critics have declared that the world-renowned band are the closest one can get to the fab four both in visual and sound.

The March concerts in Malta will start their 2022 tour which will take the band to various cities around the UK, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Australia.

The concerts in Malta will be held at the Hilton conference centre, St Julian’s.

Sheer Technical Perfection - Evening Standard

Tickets can be purchased from www.showshappening.com or by calling 2180 1403 where one can also book the delivery of tickets.

The ticket hotline, 2180 1403, is open during office hours but one can call anytime and leave their details on answering machine to be contacted back at the earliest.

The event is being held in collaboration with Visit Malta and Calypso Radio 101.8.