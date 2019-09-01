Prime Minister Boris Johnson surprised opposition parties and rebels within his own Conservative Party last week by announcing plans to suspend (‘prorogue’) parliament for five weeks in September and October, the longest suspension for more than 40 years.

The move has dragged the Queen into a political dispute and Mr Johnson has pushed Britain to the brink of a constitutional crisis in a move designed to thwart attempts to stop a no-deal Brexit.

British Members of Parliament return to Westminster tomorrow. Opposition parties and rebel government MPs will have only a few days after their return to push through legislation that would force Mr Johnson to apply to the EU for an extension to Britain’s departure to avert a no-deal Brexit.

This is a democratic and political crisis rare in British politics. But if one strips away the somewhat hysterical language of those reacting to the government’s action, it is clear it is not acting unconstitutionally. A large part of the power of the executive under Westminster’s unwritten constitution is its control of parliamentary time.

The government argues that it is simply using its legitimate power to make life more difficult politically for those who oppose its policy. It is also inescapable that Mr Johnson has used sharp parliamentary practices to prevent MPs from weakening his hand in negotiations with the EU.

Mr Johnson believes – perhaps forlornly – that he can get the EU to shift its current position on the withdrawal deal and offer a new one. But he thinks he can only achieve this if it seriously believes that there is a prospect of no deal. The view that he has acted to strengthen his hand in negotiations with the European Union is therefore central to all his government’s actions.

But while the government’s move to prorogue parliament may be easily understood and constitutional, that does not make it right or wise either democratically or politically.

The new Johnson government is trying to reduce the amount of time parliament has to rule on whether it supports this new policy, when it is overwhelmingly likely that it does not.

From tomorrow, parliament will fight even harder to assert control, perhaps through voting down the government in a confidence vote, or finding legal ways of forcing it to act.

Applications for judicial review of the suspension of parliament have been lodged in courts in Edinburgh, Belfast and, most notably, London, where a former Conservative Prime Minister, Sir John Major, has joined the suit.

Expert legal opinion is divided. The former Supreme Court Justice Lord Sumption considers that proroguing parliament as the Brexit deadline looms is entirely legal. Lord Pannick QC, on the other hand, considers that Mr Johnson has sought to prorogue parliament to avoid parliamentary sovereignty on an issue of constitutional importance.

What is happening in the Mother of Parliaments is the gradual erosion of its foundations. Responsibility for this lies on both sides of the Brexit divide. The spectacle of the executive closing parliament to prevent elected representatives having a proper say on a policy of such far-reaching national importance will strike many as perverse.

Brexit has turned politics in Britain into a form of warfare. Sovereign parliament should be striving to negotiate a peaceful settlement to that fight, not be taking sides in it. Both sides should reflect on what is at stake.