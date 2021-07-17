The UK’s fully vaccinated health secretary is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but says his symptoms are “very mild”.

Sajid Javid posted a video on Twitter saying that he decided to take a lateral flow test after feeling “a bit groggy”.

The UK is facing a surge in virus cases but plans to ease almost all its legal restrictions on social contact from Monday.

Javid became health secretary last month when his predecessor, Matt Hancock, resigned after he was caught kissing an aide in breach of COVID-19 rules.

"I was feeling a bit groggy last night, so I took a lateral flow test this morning and it's come out positive, so I'm now self-isolating at home with my family until I get the results of a PCR test,” Javid said in his video message.

"I'm grateful that I've had two jabs of the vaccine and so far my symptoms are very mild."

He used his positive test result to urge others to get vaccinated and to test themselves for any symptoms of the virus.