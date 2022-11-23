The UK's Supreme Court has rejected a bid by the Scottish administration to hold a second referendum on independence for Scotland.

In a unanimous decision, the court said the Scottish parliament does not have the power to call the referendum and would need approval from Westminster before going ahead.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had said she wants to hold the referendum next year. She has also declared that she will respect the court's decision but use the next general election as a referendum instead.

Speaking on Wednesday she said

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday said she was "disappointed" by the court decision.

"A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without (UK parliament) consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership," the Scottish National Party leader tweeted.

Scotland held an independence referendum in 2014 and just over 55% voted to remain part of the UK.

More soon.