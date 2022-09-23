United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes “ultimate competitor” Christian Pulisic will shine on the World Cup stage as his team steps up preparations for the finals with a friendly against Japan on Friday.

Pulisic has joined up with the US squad after a tumultuous start to the Premier League season at Chelsea which saw manager Thomas Tuchel sacked after just six games.

The 24-year-old US talisman has also struggled to nail down a starting spot for the Londoners, making just one league start.

Nevertheless Berhalter said Thursday he fully expects Pulisic to flourish at the World Cup in Qatar, where the USA face Wales, England and Iran in the group stage.

“I think Christian is an ultimate competitor,” Berhalter told reporters on a video conference call.

