The University of Malta is among the top 10 universities in which senior EU officials studied before joining EU institutions and bodies.

The result emerged from a study compiled by news organisation Politico Europe.

The share of EU officials in the sample who attended the University of Malta during their educational career stood at 1.8%, placing the university in ninth place.

Share of EU officials in the sample who attended each university during their educational career in percentage. Top 25 universities.

To compile the study, Politico used a unique dataset on the educational background of more than 600 individuals including 450 senior EU officials at director, deputy director, and head of unit level within in the Commission, the Council, including senior diplomats, and other EU bodies from publicly available sources.

According to the study, the average senior EU official is a 57-year-old man with at least two degrees, one of them in law. Over 80% of EU officials have a master's degree or higher degree (including PhD).

University rector Alfred J. Vella said the favourable ranking pays testament to how it successfully propelled professionals into their careers, and how their valuable work goes on to have a considerable impact on society and beyond.

The university said in a statement its alumni include scientists, architects, thinkers and medical professionals of international repute, such as Edward de Bono, Gauden Galea and Richard England.

The full study can be seen here.