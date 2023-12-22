The United Nations Security Council voted on Friday to approve a resolution that demands all sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict allow the "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale."

After days of delays, the resolution also called for the creation of "conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" but it did not call for an immediate end to fighting.

Russia and the United States, which both could have vetoed the measure as permanent members of the council, abstained, meaning it passed with 13 votes in favour.

Nonetheless, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the resolution "a strong step forward".

"This council provided a glimmer of hope among a sea of suffering," she said.

Diplomatic wrangling at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan - causing the vote to be postponed several times this week - has come against the backdrop of deteriorating conditions in Gaza and a mounting death toll.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya hit out at the United States, saying "they have resorted to their favourite tactic... of twisting of arms", calling the text "toothless".

The United Arab Emirates sponsored the resolution, which was amended in several key areas to secure compromise.

The UAE's ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said "it responds with action to the dire humanitarian situation."

"We know this is not a perfect text... We will never tire of calling for a humanitarian cease-fire," she said.

Mounting death toll

The resolution demands all sides "allow and facilitate the use of all... routes to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip, including border crossings... for the provision of humanitarian assistance".

It also requests the appointment of a UN humanitarian coordinator to oversee and verify third-country aid to Gaza.

An earlier text had said that the aid mechanism to accelerate the delivery of relief would be "exclusively" under UN control.

It now states it would be managed in consultation with "all relevant parties" - meaning Israel would retain operational oversight of aid deliveries.

Israel on Thursday bombed a newly reopened aid crossing, Hamas authorities said.

Members of the 15-member Security Council had been grappling for days to find common ground on the resolution, as criticism mounted over the body's lack of action since the start of the war.

Israel, backed by its ally the United States, has opposed the term "cease-fire", and Washington had used its veto twice to thwart resolutions backed by a majority of other members.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there would be no cease-fire in Gaza until the "elimination" of Hamas.

The tussle over the resolution came as the UN's hunger monitoring system warned "every single person in war-torn Gaza is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the next six weeks".

Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, while taking about 250 people hostage, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless air and ground campaign. The Hamas government's media office in the Gaza Strip said Friday that 20,057 people have been killed, among them 8,000 children and 6,200 women.