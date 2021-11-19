The United Nations said on Friday it wants proof of the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, missing ever since she made sexual assault allegations against a former vice-premier.

The UN Human Rights Office called for a fully-transparent investigation into the former Grand Slam doubles champion’s claims against Zhang Gaoli.

“It would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being and we would urge that there be an investigation with full transparency into her allegations of sexual assault,” Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s office, told reporters in Geneva.

“According to available information, Peng, a former world doubles number one, hasn’t been heard from publically since she alleged on social media that she had been sexually assaulted.

