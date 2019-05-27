The St Paul Chamber Ensemble recently presented a high-calibre performance at MonteKristo Es­tate, Luqa, which featured some popular classical arias and Nea­politan songs, with a repertoire that was not only audience-engaging but also specifically chosen to push the orchestra’s tech­nical capacities to higher levels.

Under the professional baton of Mro Mark Agius, the 45-piece orchestra performed a number of classical instrumental works, while also accompanying some well-established local singers, including sopranos Karen Gatt Darmenia and Frances Catherine Farrugia, tenor Joseph Aquilina and baritone Ivan Vella. Some of the works performed were accompanied by the resident concert choir Anacrusis.

The concert opened with an instrumental interlude Intermezzo dalla Cavalleria Rusticana written by Mascagni, considered one of the classic verismo operas. The orchestra presented the piece with well-controlled dynamics and very expressive in nature.

This was followed by Santa Lucia by Teodoro Cottrau, a Neapolitan song sung by Aquilina and Vella. Another instrumental piece Nella Fantasia composed by the Italian composer Ennio Morricone was executed with great sensitiveness and emotion.

Half way through the programme’s first half, Gatt Darmenia took to the stage to sing O Mio Babbino Caro from Puccini’s opera Gianni Schicchi, which she performed with well controlled voice and emotion.

The much-loved Neapolitan song O Sole Mio was sung with ease and confidence by Aquilina. The infamous Duetto Buffo di Due Gatti by Rossini was well executed with buoyancy by sopranos Gatt Darmenia and Farrugia.

An instrumental piece by Morricone taken from the main theme La Califfa, was performed delicately and with subtlety.

The final two works were lively pieces – Voi che Sapete by Mozart, sung with assurance by soprano Gatt Darmenia and Brindisi from the opera La Traviata, sung by Aquilina and Farrugia.

Before the second half of the programme resumed with its vocal and instrumental pieces there was a raffle with proceeds going towards HopeXchange Medical Centre, and a short speech by Nikol Baldacchino from the Ghana Mission Foundation.

Two pieces composed by Puccini opened the programme’s second half – Nessun Dorma by Puccini, performed by Aquilina accompanied by Anacrusis, and Vissi d’Arte, sung by Farrugia. Both were well executed with great sonority and emotional depth. On a lighter tone, Gatt Darmenia and Vella sang La Ci Darem la Mano.

The final two works were well known Neapolitan songs Non Ti Scordar di Me and Funiculi-Funiculà sung with ease by soprano Farrugia and Aquilina respectively.

The concert came to an end with an encore comprising Va Pensiero from Nabucco by Puccini, sung by the resident concert choir.

The orchestra’s next concert will be on September 10 at the Garden of Serenity, St Luċija.