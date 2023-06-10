Ted Kaczynski, known as the "Unabomber," who terrorized Americans for nearly two decades from the 1970s to the 1990s with a bombing campaign, has died in prison, US media reported Saturday.

Kaczynski, 81, died at the federal prison medical center in Butner, North Carolina, US media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

He set off 16 bombs, killing three people and injuring 23 others in various parts of the country between 1978 and 1995. He was arrested in 1996.