Mellieħa residents woke up to an ‘unbearable stench’ over the weekend after raw sewage was seen flowing out into the sea in the Qammieħ area in the west of the village.

The coastal cliff area, better known as iċ-Ċumnija, is off the beaten track but is a firm favorite with thrill seekers looking for a picturesque and isolated bathing spot. Anglers and boaters are also known to frequent the area.

On Saturday, the vivid waters at iċ-Ċumnija churned into a pungent, murky brown, as untreated sewage could be seen flowing out into the open sea.

Residents said the outflow in the area was a common occurrence and left an “unbearable stench” in its wake.

The site is only a short way away from the Ċumnija wastewater treatment plant. Starting operations in September 2009, the plant has the capacity to process some 6,700 cubic metres of sewage every day.

Our country needs upgrading of infrastructure to cater for population growth

The plant had a rocky start after construction works had missed the 2007 EU-imposed deadline to completion. The facility cost €10.7 million and was financed through the fifth Italian protocol agreement.

Gabriel Micallef, the Mellieħa local councillor responsible for beaches and coastal zones, said the matter had also been raised by concerned residents.

“It transpires that the current sewage plant is not enough for the current demand. According to residents who happen to go for walks around the area known as iċ-Ċumnija, the issue has been going on for quite a while and is a common occurrence,” Micallef told Times of Malta.

“One can think of several factors which might result in this problem. This reflects that our country needs serious upgrading of infrastructure to cater for population growth.”

The council is expected to convene to discuss the issue.

“We will call authorities to take immediate action and expect the Minister for the Environment to take action as well,” Micallef said.

Questions sent to the Ministry for Energy and Water Management were not answered at time of writing.