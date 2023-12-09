Reigning champions Bayern Munich have been overshadowed by Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen this season, but their hopes of a 12th-straight title remain well alive as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Unbeaten Bayern sit three points behind Leverkusen with a game in hand, after last week’s home match against Union Berlin was postponed due to heavy snowfall. 

With Leverkusen, who are also unbeaten, travelling to third-placed Stuttgart on Sunday, Bayern will go top for a night, at least, if they win at struggling Frankfurt.

