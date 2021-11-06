Freiburg face the acid test of their unbeaten record in the Bundesliga on Saturday at league leaders Bayern Munich, where they have never won in Germany’s top flight.

Third-placed Freiburg, from Germany’s picturesque Black Forest, are the only Bundesliga club still boasting an undefeated run after eleven rounds.

“We go into every game with the feeling that we can win – even in Munich, we won’t be thinking ‘the main thing is not to concede many goals'”, Freiburg defender Lukas Kuebler told Kicker.

