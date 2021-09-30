Birkirkara St. Joseph Sports Club hosted the final race of the Go & Fun BSJ Sprint Triathlon Series in Salina earlier this month.

The fourth race of the summer doubled up as the Sprint Triathlon National Championships, under the auspices of the Malta Triathlon Federation.

If the past races this year were anything to go by with, then Julian Harding – who made his debut in this sport this summer – was the clear favourite having emerged unbeaten with a National Record under his belt.

His years of international swimming competition were evident as he effortlessly led the way in the 750m swim and entered into the bike transition with one minute thirty-second gap over Keith Galea.

