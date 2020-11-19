In spite of the difficulties that COVID-19 has placed around most sporting events, the Royal Malta Yacht Club hosted a successful BOV Autumn Regatta earlier this month.
The annual event, which usually takes place in Gozo, was based around the eastern coast of Malta, without the social gatherings usually associated with this event.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us