Barcelona secured the Spanish La Liga title for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.

The Catalan giants invested heavily last summer, sacrificing future income in order to bolster the squad and earn major silverware quickly.

Xavi Hernandez’s side beat Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup in January and clinched the league title by thrashing Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

AFP Sport looks at the key ways Barcelona were able to earn their 27th domestic championship.

