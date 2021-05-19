Steve Clarke named uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his Euro 2020 squad on Wednesday for Scotland’s first major international tournament in 23 years.

Nineteen-year-olds Gilmour and Patterson plus PFA Scotland young player of the year Turnbull, 21, have made the cut after being named in Clarke’s 26-man provisional squad.

Scotland will host the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a trip to Wembley to face old rivals England in June.

