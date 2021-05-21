Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Goncalves was handed a maiden Portugal call-up as coach Fernando Santos named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Thursday.

The reigning champions will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is just six goals short of Iranian Ali Daei’s all-time international record of 103 goals and level with Michel Platini’s record mark of nine European Championship strikes.

The 22-year-old Goncalves has been rewarded for his impressive club form this season.

He scored a league-leading 23 Primeira Liga goals to help Sporting win their first Portuguese title since 2002.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta