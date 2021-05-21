Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Goncalves was handed a maiden Portugal call-up as coach Fernando Santos named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Thursday.
The reigning champions will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who is just six goals short of Iranian Ali Daei’s all-time international record of 103 goals and level with Michel Platini’s record mark of nine European Championship strikes.
The 22-year-old Goncalves has been rewarded for his impressive club form this season.
He scored a league-leading 23 Primeira Liga goals to help Sporting win their first Portuguese title since 2002.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us