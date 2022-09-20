Brentford striker Ivan Toney said on Tuesday he has set his sights on winning a place in England’s World Cup squad after his “surreal” call-up for the forthcoming Nations League matches.

Uncapped Toney earned his berth in Gareth Southgate’s group to face Italy and Germany following an impressive start to the Premier League season.

The 26-year-old has scored five times in seven top-flight games, including a hat-trick in a 5-2 win against Leeds.

Toney also netted 14 times in all competitions last term in Brentford’s first season in the English top-flight for 74 years.

With England boss Southgate still looking for a striker to serve as back-up to Harry Kane at the World Cup, Toney knows he has a chance to book a seat on the flight to Qatar in November.

“It is a massive opportunity for me to get myself on the plane,” the forward told reporters.

“But I’ve just got to go game by game. Hopefully I’ll get a few minutes in the games we have.”

