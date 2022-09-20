Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne became the latest player to withdraw from France’s Nations League squad due to injury, with Adrien Truffert brought in as cover for games against Austria and Denmark.

Digne was initially drafted in as a replacement for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, but has now also been ruled out because of an ankle injury, the French football federation said Tuesday.

Rennes left-back Truffert, 20, was originally named in the France Under-21 squad but could make his senior international debut as the reigning world champions try to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League.

Les Bleus, who won the Nations League last year, host Austria on Thursday and visit Denmark on Sunday needing to win both games to be sure of remaining in League A.

