Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick admitted Wednesday that uncertainty over whether Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba will stay is “not ideal” as the newly-crowned European champions prepare for the new season.

Spain playmaker Alcantara and Austria defender Alaba — key members of the team which won the Champions League last month — are stalling over signing contract extensions with a year left on their current deals.

“The situation isn’t simple. I don’t know who will leave or join us,” admitted Flick at an event in Munich when asked about Alaba and Alcantara.

