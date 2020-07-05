Daniel Micallef is set to become deputy leader (party affairs) of the Labour Party, with Ramona Attard as the new party president, after a call for nominations closed on Sunday with theirs' being the only submissions.

Micallef is currently president of the PL and will take over the post vacated by Chris Cardona.

Ramona Attard is a former journalist and more recently a member on the secretariats of ministers Manuel Mallia, Carmelo Abela and then prime minister Joseph Muscat. She was also appointed a member of the Planning Appeals Board.

The party last week approved an amendment to its statute providing that the new deputy leader for party affairs may not be an MP.

Ramona Attard.

Also uncontested are the posts of party vice-president, organising secretary and international secretary.

The only nominations for those posts were submitted by Louis Gatt, William Lewisand Marc Vella Bonnici respectively.

The call for nominations opened on Friday A vote to confirm the appointments will be held on July 25.