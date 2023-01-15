Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) European Union graduates have increased, with 17.4 STEM graduates per 1,000 young people (20-29 years old). However, Malta is still lagging behind with 15 graduates. Various student initiatives are available, including attending job-shadowing and consulting an advisor and, yet, Maltese students still do not follow a STEM career path.

Determining factors for prospective university students in choosing STEM subjects are interest, salary, workload, work prospect and the need to pursue higher education. The story is more complicated as students in Year 8 are being asked to make a decision which will, most likely, have a bearing on the rest of their lives. A 12-year-old student may not necessarily be aware of the various STEM or STEAM (to include the arts) opportunities that these subjects present.

Students’ negative perceptions about science and technology may hinder their progression and limit their chances of entering science-related fields of study and careers in the future. STEM subjects are perceived to be difficult by students (and society), both on a local and global scale. Other negative perceptions include students’ school experience and whether or not they envision themselves in a gender-appropriate career.

To counteract these negative perceptions, positive role models are presented to students from a young age. Various STEM professionals can contribute towards encouraging students to reach their full potential when it comes to their STEAM journey. Furthermore, students’ lack of awareness of career choices limits their ability to choose science-related subjects at higher educational levels.

This is why the University of Malta (UM) held its first-ever Unconventional Science Careers event on December 2 of last year, so that Year 8 students from independent, church and state schools could visit various STEM faculties. Researchers and scientists from five different faculties engaged students and educators with hands-on activities and discussions about different, lesser-known career paths.

The enthusiasm was infectious as nearly 1,000 students, guidance counsellors and teachers from 14 different schools registered to engage in various interactive activities, demonstrations and laboratory tours on the day. Activities included a wide spectrum of subjects such as chemistry, physics, mathematics, statistics and operations research, engineering, ICT, health science, education, space sciences and much more.

Such opportunities only begin to scratch the surface of tackling negative perceptions and other factors, such as availability of resources, that hinder students from furthering their STEAM education and potentially choosing a career related to science and technology.

UM will be organising similar events and coordinating with other institutions over the coming months to create more awareness about STEAM careers and the opportunities they create for students.

Danielle Martine Farrugia is a PhD candidate, science communicator and lecturer.

Sound Bites

• A research project focused on identifying how STEM activities play a role in seventh-grade secondary school students in determining their STEM career interests, motivation, science process skills, science achievement and views on education such activities have. Findings also suggest that STEM activities can be implemented to improve students’ science process skills and views about STEM education.

• Several reasons have been attributed to low graduation rates in STEM in the United States. These include weak academic support; lack of encouragement from friends and family; limited access to informed advice on education and careers; time; and money. These are more pronounced among people in minority groups, making it more difficult for people from disadvantaged backgrounds to enter STEM fields and careers.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Alternative science careers include jobs in medical sales, communication and journalism, technological development and others.

• A volcanologist’s job includes understanding the formation and volcanic activity when it gets to erupt.

• Another career path is linking science and affecting change through policy. A variety of settings can be found in the public, private and voluntary sectors.

• Jobs in environmental science can range from doing desk work, fieldwork or a combination of the two.

