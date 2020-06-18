Customs officers discovered €11,430 during routine searches at the MIA departures lounge.

The cash was found on a passenger bound for Amsterdam, Customs said on Thursday.

When asked by officers from the Anti Money Laundering team how much cash he was carrying, the passengers said around €4,000. His belongings were then searched and a total of €11,430 were discovered.

The cash in excess of €10,000 was forfeited according to law.