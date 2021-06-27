Customs officers discovered €13,790 during checks at Malta International Airpot on a passenger departing for Istanbul.

The cash was found on a Ukranian passenger just before flight boarding, Customs said.

When asked how much cash she was carrying, the passenger said she had less than the €10,000 stipulated by law. Her belongings were then searched and a total of €13,790 were found.

The passenger was fined on the spot and allowed to continue with her journey to Ukraine via Istanbul.



As per national legislation, any cash, signed cheques and gold valued €10,000 or more, are to be declared to Customs when travelling to, through and from Malta.

This is also applicable to all other EU countries.