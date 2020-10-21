A couple’s lifestyle, which seemed to jar with their income, led the police to zero in on them and charge them with money laundering after investigations revealed they were not declaring their full income, a court heard on Wednesday.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq heard how the police investigations started after a tip-off that Clint Vella, 35, and Sylvana Fenech, 34, were not declaring their full income.

Police inspector Oriana Spiteri said Fenech, who works as a hairdresser, was depositing some €11,000 every month, while Vella, who is a driving instructor operating without a licence, also had noticeable deposits. He once deposited €90,000 and an analysis of his bank statement revealed he was gambling on online casinos.

When asked by defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb, the inspector confirmed that none of the money was obtained through criminal activities such as drug trafficking, prostitution, trafficking in weapons or any other criminal activity. No drugs was found by police during a search.

She said the arraignment was over their failure to declare their income, hence the money laundering charge.

In his request for bail, Debono insisted that the tax authorities would deal with undeclared income administratively and that if the police were going after anyone who does not declare the least cent received, they are going to be very busy.

The prosecution objected to bail, saying there were civilian witnesses who still needed to testify as well as the seriousness of the case.

Magistrate Axiaq granted the couple bail against a €2,000 deposit and a €20,000 personal guarantee. He also ordered them to sign the bail book once a week.