Meat-free sausages, sausage rolls and bolognese of the brand Vegan should not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to milk because they contain a milk ingredient that is undeclared in the labels, the health authorities said.

The affected products are No Porkies Sausages (packs of eight; weight: 200g) No Porkies Sausage Rolls (packs of six; weight: 600g) and No Bull Bolognese (weight: 350g).