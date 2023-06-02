Nutriversum's vegan protein powder (pea and rice vegan protein) must not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to soya, the health authorities warned on Friday.

They said that both the vanilla and hazelnut flavour versions contain an ingredient with soya which is not declared on the label.

The warning is for all dates and all lots of the product, which come in 500 and 30 gram packs. They originate in Hungary.