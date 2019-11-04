Desmond Napoles is a 12-year-old drag performer, fashion model and LGBTQ activist, known by the stage name Desmond Is Amazing.

He was inspired by the drag queens on the reality show RuPaul's Drag Race at the age of two and would use household items, like blankets and towels to create his own dresses.

He started getting international attention after a video of him voguing through the entire NYC Pride March went viral in 2015. Voguing is a stylised modern house dance.

Since then he has performed at numerous events in New York City, he has spoken out about LGBTIQ+ rights and has been recognised as one of the most influential people shaping youth culture and one of "the most influential LGBTQIA figures" by Out magazine.

People should be able to dance, sing, or dress in any way. You can express yourself however you want. It doesn’t matter if you like jazz or rap, ballet or ballroom, dresses or suits. You can just do you. I like Diana Ross. Maybe you do too. - Desmond

His ability as a child, to express his identity without shame, and his authentic way of living are deeply admired by people he encounters both online and off.

Being the first drag kid, Desmond has founded the first ever drag house exclusively for youth, called the Haus of Amazing. His goal is to bring young drag kids and anyone else who loves drag together in a safe, positive, worldwide online community.

The house is restricted to members age 20 and younger, giving them a safe space to be themselves with their peers.