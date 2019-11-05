Emma González is a 19 year-old American activist and advocate for gun control.

In her senior year of high school, she survived the February 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and responded by co-founding the gun-control advocacy group Never Again MSD.

After her speech calling “BS” on the lack of action by politicians went viral, she continued to be an outspoken activist on gun control, making media appearances and helping organize the March for Our Lives.

Speaking at the demonstration, González led a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre; she stood on stage for exactly 6 minutes and 20 seconds, which she observed was the length of the shooting spree itself.

In March 2018, the Florida Legislature passed a bill titled the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

The act raises the minimum age for buying firearms to 21, establishes waiting periods and background checks, provides a program for the arming of some teachers and the hiring of school police, and bans potentially violent or mentally unhealthy people arrested under certain laws from possessing guns.

The governor, Rick Scott, who signed the bill into law on March 9, commented, "To the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, you made your voices heard. You didn't let up and you fought until there was change."