Kevin Doe is a 22-year-old Sierra Leonean engineer.

Kelvin was six when the civil war in Sierra Leone officially ended, and despite his young age and lack of traditional engineering education, he became one of the country’s leading technological inventors.

He is known for teaching himself engineering at the age of 13, making his own batteries by wrapping acid, soda and metal in tape to power lights in people’s homes and building his own radio station and generator using only materials he picked up around the house or in the trash.

He became the station’s DJ Focus, and his friends became the journalists and station managers.

"They call me DJ Focus because I believe if you focus, you can do an invention perfectly," Doe said in a Youtube video.

Thanks to his creations using only recycled materials he became a finalist at the Innovate Salone of 2012, where he was discovered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Doctoral student David Sengeh recognised his skills right away and invited him to attend the “Visiting Practitioner’s Program” at MIT, making him the youngest person in history to be invited.

Here, he had the chance of presenting his inventions to MIT students, take part in research and teach engineering students at Harvard University.

His mentor, David Sengeh said: "In Sierra Leone, other young people suddenly feel they can be like Kelvin."