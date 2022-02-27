FIFA responded to the invasion of Ukraine and growing international pressure on Sunday by telling Russia to play home matches at neutral venues and banning its flag and anthem from matches.

The announcement came as two nations who have qualified for next year’s World Cup, France and England, said they would not play Russia.

It also was quickly rejected as “totally unacceptable” by Poland, who are drawn to play Russia away in a single-match World Cup play-off semi-final.

