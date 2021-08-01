Visitors are invited to experience the star-filled dark skies at Ta’ Sopu, on the outskirts of Nadur – one of the least light-polluted areas in Gozo – on Sunday, August 8 from 7.30 to 10.30pm.

There will also be the opportunity to see inside the fully-restored 17th century Ta’ Sopu coastal watchtower. Entrance is free of charge and Din l-Art Ħelwa – Għawdex volunteers look forward to welcoming visitors.

The nearby large family park is the perfect place to observe dark skies on a summer’s evening. With a new moon, visitors may also be lucky enough to catch sight of Id-dmugħ ta’ San Lawrenz, the Perseid meteor shower, as the numbers of meteors increases each night, until peaking over the Maltese islands in mid-August.

Observing stars and meteors requires no special instruments such as telescopes or binoculars. One can just sit or lie down and view as large an area of the night sky as possible.

Ta’ Sopu Tower (also known as La Torre Nuova, Isopu, Nadur or San Blas Tower) was built in 1667 during the reign of Grandmaster Nicholas Cotoner and has a distinction no other can claim – its guns opened fire on the French invasion fleet on the June 10, 1798. Restoration works on this remote Gozitan coastal watchtower were completed back in 2006, and carried out by Din l-Art Ħelwa, Malta’s National Trust, in partnership with Nadur local council, who now look after the building.

Current COVID-19 rules for cultural sites will apply. The walk from the nearest parking area to the tower takes around 15-20 minutes on an uneven track. Visitors should wear suitable footwear, bring a torch (preferably with a red light setting) or a mobile phone with a torch function and plenty of water. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information contact Din l-Art Ħelwa – Għawdex on 2122 5952 / 2122 0358 or by e-mail to info@dinlarthelwa.org.