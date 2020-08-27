Steve D’Amato’s Sirens will be debuting in European competition on Thursday as they face a baptism of fire against Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia, away from home.

Ahead of the historic first match in the Europa League qualifiers, D’Amato feels that while his side are the clear underdogs, they are greatly motivated and he will also have a full 19-man squad which travelled to Sofia on Wednesday afternoon.

