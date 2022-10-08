Udinese are on the hunt for their seventh straight win as they await the visit of fellow surprise package Atalanta on Sunday, a clash between two of Serie A’s model clubs.

A traditionally tiny team used to punching above their weight, Udinese are just one point behind league leaders Napoli from whom Atalanta are separated by goal difference.

The 19 points racked up by Andrea Sottil’s team is the most Udinese have ever accumulated from their first eight games of a Serie A season and their aggressive, attacking performances have made the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

