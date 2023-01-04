David Moyes insists he has the full support of West Ham’s board despite mounting criticism from fans frustrated by their club’s slump towards the Premier League relegation zone.

West Ham head to Leeds on Wednesday looking to ease the pressure on Moyes by avoiding a sixth successive league defeat.

The east Londoners are just one place above the bottom three, sitting level on points with third bottom Nottingham Forest after last week’s dismal home defeat against Brentford.

Angry Hammers supporters were quick to show their displeasure at the team’s latest flop, increasing the heat on former Manchester United boss Moyes.

But the Scot is confident he is not facing the sack because he retains the support of co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold.

“I am feeling really good because I have great support from David Sullivan and the board,” Moyes said on Tuesday.

