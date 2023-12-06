Erik ten Hag urged Manchester United’s hierarchy to keep faith with him on Tuesday as his track record proves he is the right man to rebuild the troubled club.

Ten Hag is under fire following a turbulent start to a season that began with high hopes after the Dutch boss led United to their first trophy in six years last term.

Having won the League Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League, Ten Hag was expected to mastermind a title challenge.

But instead, Saturday’s limp 1-0 loss at Newcastle was United’s 10th defeat in 21 matches in all competitions, leaving them five points adrift of the Premier League’s top four.

